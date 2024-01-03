The 22News Storm Team is tracking snow for this weekend along the East Coast

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking snow for this weekend along the East Coast.

It will be a very quiet weather day with a mix of sun and clouds and a breeze from the west. The high temperatures will be in the low 40s. There is a chance of a few snow flurries Thursday morning.

A photo of Wednesday’s sunrise over Chicopee was sent to 22News from Tiffany Hartmann.

The 22News Storm Team is watching a snow system on Saturday night into Sunday morning. The “quick-hitting system” will form along the East Coast. The Northern Track indicates heavier snow which most models are showing. With the Southern Track, the snow system moves more out to sea which will bring less snow and weaker snow.

The 22News Storm Team will update the timeframe of the snow as the week continues. Another storm Tuesday into Wednesday next week has the possibility of more snow.

