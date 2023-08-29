TAMPA, Fla. (WWLP/NBC) — Idalia has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane early Tuesday as it moves towards Florida.

The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour and is expected to “rapidly intensify”. According to the National Hurricane Center, it could become a powerful Category 3 hurricane before it makes landfall Wednesday in Florida.

Track Hurricane Idalia

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, the storm was about 370 miles south-southwest of Tampa, Florida. A number of hurricane, storm surge, and tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued for parts of Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Most of the tornados will happen Tuesday night, while the biggest storm surge for the Tampa Bay area will happen Wednesday morning. The storm surge threat is increased thanks to higher-than-normal high tides due to Wednesday’s Super Moon.