CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is now halfway through the second week of September and the Atlantic hurricane season remains to be quiet.

As September continues, so does the usually quiet hurricane season. As of Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center shows an area of tropical development in the south-central Atlantic about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Invest 96L is forecasted to become a tropical cyclone within the next 5 days and impact areas of the Caribbean such as Puerto Rico.

As of now, this poses no threat to the United States but the 22News Storm Team will continue to monitor the system over the coming days and weeks. If this becomes a tropical storm the next name will be Fiona.