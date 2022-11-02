TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — November is the last month of hurricane season and there are currently two active named storms and another area that could develop in the Atlantic during the middle of the next week.

The two active named storms are both hurricanes. Martin strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane at 11 a.m. ET Wednesday, making it the seventh hurricane of the season. It is spinning northeast of Bermuda and racing east-northeast at 26 mph, away from the United States, meaning no impacts will be felt in the U.S.

Hurricane Lisa is in the western Caribbean Sea moving toward the Yucatan Peninsula. It is a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 80 mph. Lisa will make landfall later Wednesday in Belize. It will weaken into a tropical depression by the weekend as it moves into the Bay of Campeche but either way, the forecast models keep the storm well south of the United States.

Over the weekend and into next week, an area of low pressure could develop over the central Caribbean and move north, and then northwest toward the southeast United States. Although the forecast models do try and develop this system, they keep it weak and any local impacts would likely be an increase in rain chances for the middle and end of next week.

This is something to keep an eye over the next few days.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30 and it is not uncommon to see a storm or two each year during this last month. The water temperatures are still plenty warm enough, especially in the Caribbean, and the storms out there right now are in the development zones for November as well.

So far in 2022, there have been 13 named storms. Seven of those 13 strengthened into hurricanes and 2 of those were major hurricanes. This is right around average for the the entire year but with a few more storms possible before the season ends, it could still end up being an above average season.

Tracking the Tropics streams at 2 p.m. ET every Wednesday during hurricane season. For the latest updates, check out our Tracking the Tropics website.