WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit on the Mass Pike Tuesday morning due to the snow storm.

A 40 miles per hour speed limit has been temporarily placed from the New York border to Westfield on the Mass Pike.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect now through 8 a.m. Wednesday for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, for the possibility of significant snowfall accumulation.

The left lane of the eastbound traffic on the Mass Pike in Warren was closed around 4 a.m. Tuesday due to a tractor trailer accident near mile marker 69.4. It has since reopened.

A tractor trailer accident in Blandford overnight near mile marker 30.7 has been cleared up as of 5:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.