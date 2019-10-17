1  of  5
Transformer explosions, downed wires following overnight storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A powerful storm that moved through western Massachusetts overnight has brought down trees and power lines across the region.

On Allen Street in Springfield early Thursday morning, a transformer exploded during the storm; sending up sparks and exploding multiple times.

A viewer also sent us video of another explosion, this one in West Springfield, caused by downed wires.

The explosions and downed trees and wires serve as a reminder of just how dangerous conditions can get during a wind and rainstorm like this. If you do encounter a downed wire, assume that it is live: stay away from it and report it immediately.

Thousands of utility customers across western Massachusetts are waking up in the dark Thursday morning, with outages being widespread across Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties.

