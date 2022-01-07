Trash and recycling pickup delayed due to snow

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several communities have delayed the trash pickup on Friday due to the snow storm.

Trash and recycling services are delayed until Saturday. Residents are advised to keep their barrels out of the way Friday so that snow plows can clean up roads quickly and efficiently.

Waste Management collection of trash will continue as normal Friday. All streets missed Thursday will be collected Friday as well.

Springfield

Trash and recycling is delayed due to the snow. The DPW will continue with their scheduled Friday collection into Saturday. Any households that did not have their barrels picked up on Friday will be picked up on Saturday. Residents are asked to leave their barrels out for DPW to pick up on Saturday.

Trash and recycle pick up has been cancelled, will be picked up on Saturday.