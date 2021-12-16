Travel weather for Christmas week in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Christmas is just over a week away and 22News is working for you with an early look at what you might expect if you’re traveling ahead of Christmas weekend.

As we head through this weekend we’ll be tracking a storm system that could bring some snow and a wintry mix to the Northeast after that it does look like a stretch of cooler but quiet weather through most of next week across the eastern part of the country. That will be good for traveling.

It’s still a little too early right now to know what we can expect as we head into Christmas weekend but we’ll be keeping a close eye on it as we head into next week.