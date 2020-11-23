Travel weather this week for Thanksgiving looks relatively quiet

Thanksgiving week travel. (22News Storm Team)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Every year, millions of Americans travel to celebrate Thanksgiving with loved ones. This year will be unlike any before it, with many people choosing to heed CDC guidelines and stay home, there will still be some people on the roads. In western Massachusetts, the travel weather looks pretty good for those traveling locally by car. 

Tuesday we are expected to be bright and dry. Wednesday morning, there could be some light snow in the western hills, but for the valley it looks like another quiet day.

The next chance for rain comes Wednesday night and Thanksgiving Day, but with mild temperatures, it should be mainly rain — so roads will just be wet. If you’re going out for Black Friday, you’ll have no issues on the roads.

Saturday looks quiet for traveling as well.

Don’t forget, for your travel plans, you can join the 22News traffic trackers with Waze to be warned of incoming traffic, and any accidents. 

