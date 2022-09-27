WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Concern is growing in the southern part of the country as Hurricane Ian gains strength and communities in parts of Florida are issuing evacuation orders.

Roughly 2.5 million residents are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida. According to the National Weather Service, the hurricane made contact in Cuba around 4:30 Tuesday morning bringing winds of 125 miles per hour. The major hurricane predicted to touch down on Florida’s gulf coast on Wednesday.

“It’s nice to get away from it and not have to worry about it.” Emily Wanamaker from St. Augustine, Florida

The Wanamaker family is from Florida and happened to be be flying into Bradley International Airport to visit family in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning. They are relieved to be avoiding the storm as they’ve experienced this type of weather in the past.

“Traffic was starting to pick up from south Florida, especially into the Orlando area.” Hunter Wanamaker from St. Augustine, Florida

Flights to and from Florida are being rescheduled and moved to earlier times. 22News spoke to Hayley Luise of Connecticut who changed her plans in anticipation of the storm, “I changed my flight to earlier, just so I’d miss the storm and I think its going to get pretty crazy down there so I’m glad that I moved it.”

A Tuesday afternoon flight from Bradley to Tampa was cancelled.

Energy companies from the Midwest, are dispatching staff and contractors to Florida and Georgia in preparation of possible outages.