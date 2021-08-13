Tree companies busy cleaning up storm damage

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people around western Massachusetts woke up Friday morning to storm damage and debris.

Tree removal companies told 22News they were swamped with calls from people Friday morning requesting help after last night’s storm. In Easthampton the wind and rain brought down a perfectly healthy tree on East Street. Yes, there is a house behind that tree…

The owner and tree removal services told 22News that because of all the recent rain, it’s made the ground looser, allowing for roots to weaken. Luckily when owner, said the tree did not go through the home, but it did crush his deck and blocked any way for their cars to get out. He told 22News that his family is still shaken up.

“We ran. Everybody ran towards the back of the room. Everybody was stressed, they’re still stressed out from last night so we had to calm everyone. Even the dog took off.” Charles Robertson, Easthampton

He estimates the cost of all the damage is between $15,000 and $30,000. Jim’s Tree Service told 22News it takes hours to clean up a tree that large. They expect to be working all day and night long, cleaning up all the trees that fell that they’re working on around the area.