Tree crews hard at work cleaning up after Tropical Storm Isaias

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many are making phone calls and leaving it up to the professionals when it comes to storm cleanup efforts, but some are taking matters into their own hands.

Tree care companies have been getting dozens of calls in the last 12 hours, as they get to work on the damage left behind from Tuesday’s storm.

“I probably have like 50 bids currently”

Fred Lowenthal and his crew have been working around the clock since Tuesday evening cleaning up the mess left behind by Tropical Storm Isaias. One of his many calls was for a large branch which fell on a car leaving behind extensive damage.

“For this remainder of the tree, we are probably going to bring a crane in to remove the rest of it safely. There is a cable up in the tree which we are going to have to cut and we just want to make sure the tree comes down safely.” Fred Lowenthal

Hardware stores have been busy, as people pick up the essentials to clean up their yards. Chainsaws are one of the most popular items according to the owner at Foster Farrar True Value in Northampton.

“Today has been mostly generator calls, but we have sold a couple of chainsaws and a lot of rakes.”

But injuries can happen quickly if you aren’t careful…

“I’ve been seeing homeowners out cutting trees, people trying to pull over stuff with extension cords. What people don’t understand is that a lot of these trees when they come down, when you see bent branches and stuff like that, those branches are under tremendous amounts of stress.”

A tree on Garfield Avenue in Florence was under a tremendous amount of stress. So much that it came crashing down on a house.

Luckily no one was hurt, but someone was home when it fell and watched the whole thing unfold.

“I was upstairs just doing a couple of things and I looked outside and I saw the trees really shaking and going sideways. I told myself that I should probably move my car since it’s close to all the tress. Right after I did, I heard this loud crack and I saw the tree fall right on the house.”

Now, it’s up to Mike Orzel from Orzel Tree Service out of Easthampton, to chop it up, and take it down safely.

In Amherst, a large branch fell on a car, leaving behind extensive damage.

“We got a call probably around 8:30 at night and we came here and by 10:30 p.m. It was off the car. Unfortunately needs to get a new car now but at least it’s off the car now. Hopfully the insurance company can appraise something like this.”

Thankfully no one was inside the car at the time as crews work to take the rest of the tree down in the coming days.

This just goes to show how destructive gusty winds can be and the damage it can leave behind.