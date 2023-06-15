SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Communities in western Massachusetts are cleaning up widespread storm damage after those severe thunderstorms swept through the region Wednesday.

A massive tree fell in between two houses in front of a South Hadley woman’s home, blanketing the streets in branches leaves, and huge logs, and leaving the neighborhood without power.

Joanna Brown makes sure to maintain her trees year-round and that might have been the key to preventing further destruction, “It just came down all the way down. Luckily because of the cables this tree didn’t split apart it kind of landed directly across the road between the two houses and I’m just so grateful that I had done what I could do to save the tree and that there were no people hurt and there was really no significant property damage.”

It’s important for homeowners to be proactive removing problematic tree branches and dead trees on your property can prevent some storm damage.

