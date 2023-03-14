SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The heavy wet snow that we received Tuesday hasn’t only cause problems on the roads. A tree came down on a home on Eagle Street in Southwick.

22News spoke to the resident of the home who said that it happened close to 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. They had just lost power a few minutes before hearing a loud thud on their roof.

The owner of the home said that there’s pretty significant damage on the roof and leaks inside of the home. They are waiting on a crew to clear the damage and waiting for their power to return.