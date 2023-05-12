CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve had lots of sunshine and warm temperatures this week but the 22News Storm Team is working for you with the downside of this nice spring weather…. allergies.

If you are an allergy sufferer, chances are you’ve been sneezing and sniffling quite a bit this week. When we look at the allergy forecast, you can see the pollen count is on the high side. Tree pollen is very high right now, especially for Birch, Maple and Juniper. Also grass pollen has been on the rise and is now on the high side.

With mainly dry conditions in the forecast, it looks like the pollen count will continue to stay on the high side this weekend and into next week.