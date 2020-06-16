Tree pollen levels significantly declining

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — It has been one tough allergy season here in western Massachusetts, especially since the Pioneer Valley is one of the worst spots for allergy sufferers in the entire country.

If you are allergic to tree pollen, you’re in luck. After staying at moderate levels for much longer than normal this year, tree pollen is declining quickly. That’s what causes the most issues for allergy sufferers.

However, many people are allergic to grass pollen, and if that’s the case with you you’ll have your sniffling and sneezing and itchy/watery eyes for quite a bit longer.

If you’re allergic to ragweed, the worst is yet to come. Ragweed rises a little later in the summer until the end of early fall.

People with mold allergies will notice those returning in the autumn. 

