Tree pollen season continues throughout the Pioneer Valley

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are an allergy sufferer, you’ve probably been sneezing and sniffling quite a bit lately.

The recent dry weather has caused the tree pollen to go up. You’ve probably seen it floating around in the air and coating your car with a yellow dusting.

This has been an unusually bad allergy season for some people.

“The last few years I’ve noticed that it hasn’t bothered me much at all and this year it is. Usually it bothers me just in May but this year it’s sorta stretching into June,” said George Abbott of Holyoke.

Usually the tree pollen season winds down at the end of May but it seems to be sticking around a little longer and now the grass pollen season is kicking in at the same time.