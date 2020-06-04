Breaking News
Identity of driver, passenger killed in Amherst crash released

Tree pollen season continues throughout the Pioneer Valley

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are an allergy sufferer, you’ve probably been sneezing and sniffling quite a bit lately.

The recent dry weather has caused the tree pollen to go up. You’ve probably seen it floating around in the air and coating your car with a yellow dusting.

This has been an unusually bad allergy season for some people.

“The last few years I’ve noticed that it hasn’t bothered me much at all and this year it is. Usually it bothers me just in May but this year it’s sorta stretching into June,” said George Abbott of Holyoke.

Usually the tree pollen season winds down at the end of May but it seems to be sticking around a little longer and now the grass pollen season is kicking in at the same time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today