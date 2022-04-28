SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The wind showed destructive force on Miller Street in Springfield Thursday, sending a large tree limb crashing down on to the power lines.

“Well I was in my room and I heard this crashing. The tree fell on the wires and I had to move my mother’s car, It’s crazy,” said Bobbiejo Maynard of Springfield.





Photos shared to 22News show a part of the tree snapped off and landed on the power lines. Further up the street, power lines were also down due to the force of Thursday’s wind, appearing to actually bend the utility pole. No one was hurt.

The 22News Storm Team is forecasting winds to continue into Friday. Gusty winds also increase the risk of brush fires.

Is a tree in your yard missing bark? It may be dead and can be an increase risk to you or your neighbors. You should look out for missing bark or deep marks. Also if you see a crack in the trunk, there’s a high likelihood the tree is starting to split.

Once you’ve identified a problem tree, take action. If the base is on your property, you are responsible.