Trees, power lines down in Yarmouth after EF-1 tornado touched down Tuesday

YARMOUTH, Mass (WWLP) – According to the MEMA outage map, 31,388 people are still without power Wednesday morning after an EF-1 tornado touched down in Yarmouth and Harwich on Tuesday.

Eversource and National Grid crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

Driving around Yarmouth there are lots of trees down, many on lawns and front yards bringing down some power lines, but one tree came down right on top of a car on a busy road.

The car is just completely smashed under the tree. The man who lives with the owner of the car told 22news that the tree took down wires and started a fire in the front lawn. It was put out but the house lost electricity.

Ran Mcgrowdei explains what it was like when the tornado came through.

“Dangerous, very dangerous, it was like the whole place was gonna blowdown, you know,” Mcgrowdei said.

The landlord did bring Ran and his roommate a generator to help them out and get them some power.