LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s TRIAD Program kicked off its “Sand for Seniors” safety initiative.

Over 250 buckets of sand were prepared and delivered to senior citizens across the Pioneer Valley, in Blandford, Chester, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, Springfield and West Springfield. The program provides sand as a preventative measure for use on sidewalks, driveways, and walkways to ensure safety in the winter months. It was started back in 2021 by Sheriff Nick Cocchi.

It’s a safety initiative that focuses on empowering, educating, and improving the lives, safety,

and peace of mind of the senior community in western Massachusetts.

Other TRIAD projects include:

Project Lifesaver – A tracking system for individuals with cognitive conditions who are at risk of wandering.

Hampden County Life Files – A magnetic sleeve with an information card listing all medications a person uses and any special health conditions they may have, which is posted on the refrigerator for first responders in an emergency.

“Are You Ok?”– A daily telephone reassurance program to check on the well-being of seniors who live alone in Hampden County.

Is Your Number Up? – A house number visibility initiative that assists Police, Fire and EMS in their efforts to respond quickly to 9-1-1 calls.

Speaker Series– Trained TRIAD deputies meet with senior groups to discuss issues such as identity theft, domestic violence & scams targeting seniors.

Y.E.S. – Youth Empowering Seniors is an education initiative to assist older adults in learning how to use technology.

Senior Home Safety Inspection – Certified inspector completes 240-point safety and accessibility assessment in and around home.

“We are proud to be able to offer this crucial service to our aging neighbors ahead of a season where we are forecast to have some significant snowfall,” said Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “I’ve always said my generation could do a better job taking care of the generations that came before us, and our TRIAD Program works in that spirit. This program is a way for our office to show appreciation and respect for the seniors in our community, and to help keep them safe.”

Sheriff Cocchi hopes to continue to expand this service to our senior citizens. He hopes that they will be able to prepare and deliver over a thousand buckets in the near future. All of TRIAD’s services are provided free of charge and can be accessed by calling 413-858-0060.