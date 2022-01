CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Trial Court leaders have determined that due to the timing of Friday’s storm, courthouses across the state will be closed.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Hampden County Bar Association, trial court events scheduled in-person or remote are postponed. To reschedule an appointment, you are asked to contact the Clerk’s Office on Monday.

The Judicial Response emergency system will be in operation.