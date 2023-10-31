CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Happy Halloween! Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the 30s.

It will be a mostly sunny day with a breeze from the northwest will develop. It will be mostly clear with a few passing clouds for trick or treating Tuesday night. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50°.

Trick-or-treating will be bone dry but chilly with temperatures this evening in the upper 30s and low 40s.

There may be some snowflakes mixed with rain showers on Wednesday! High temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s with wind chills in the 30s.