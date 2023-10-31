CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Happy Halloween! Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the 30s.

It will be a mostly sunny day with a breeze from the northwest will develop. It will be mostly clear with a few passing clouds for trick or treating Tuesday night. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50°.

Trick-or-treating will be bone dry but chilly with temperatures this evening in the upper 30s and low 40s.🎃

There may be some snowflakes mixed with rain showers on Wednesday! High temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s with wind chills in the 30s.

Chris Bouzakis is a meteorologist who has been a part of the 22News team since 2021. Follow Chris on X @ChrisBouzakis and view his bio to see more of his work.