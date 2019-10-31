Breaking News
Local communities are postponing Halloween! Check to see if your city is listed
Trick-or-Treat Forecast: showery and windy

(WWLP) – The weather will be showery/drizzly & windy for trick or treating this evening, but we aren’t expecting a soaking rain until later. Winds will occasionally gust over 30mph from late afternoon through mid-evening.

Weather Alert: Damaging winds possible tonight into Friday

The heaviest rain comes AFTER trick-or-treating tonight through the early hours of Friday morning. A thunderstorm is also possible overnight.

The windiest weather will also happen AFTER trick-or-treating tonight and continue through Friday morning. Gusts over 40mph are possible Midnight-6am Friday. That may be enough wind to cause tree limb and power line damage.

22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for tonight through tomorrow morning due to gusty winds that could potentially cause damage.

WIND ADVISORY: Hampden, Hampshire, & Franklin County, 8pm Today to Noon Friday; Berkshire County , 5pm Today to 8pm Friday.Gusts over 40 mph could cause tree damage and power outages.

List: Towns that postponed Halloween

