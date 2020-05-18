Tropical Storm Arthur makes 2020 hurricane season sixth in a row to start early

Visible satellite image of Tropical Storm Arthur as of 1:49 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to November 30, but the Atlantic decided to get a head start this year.

Tropical Storm Arthur is the first Atlantic named storm of the year, swirling off the coast of the United States, right off of North Carolina. Arthur is expected to turn east, no longer bringing significant threats to the eastern seaboard.

This is actually the sixth year in a row hurricane season has started early. Last May, it was subtropical storm Andrea southwest of Bermuda. Two years ago, Tropical Storm Alberto struck the Florida Panhandle. In 2017, Tropical Storm Arlene formed way off in the Atlantic. In 2016, Hurricane Alex was only the second-recorded Atlantic hurricane to form in January, with Tropical Storm Bonnie forming later in May.

Tropical Storm Ana made landfall along the South Carolina coast on Mother’s Day weekend in 2015.

Typically, the peak of hurricane season occurs from mid August through late October.

That’s due to a combination of warmer air temperatures, more moisture in the air, and wind patterns.

NOAA’s National Hurricane Center won’t announce their official 2020 hurricane season forecast until May 21, but scientists with the Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project predict this year to be more active than usual. The report issued in April predicts eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes, more than the long-time running average of six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

It’s likely the National Hurricane Center will also predict an above-normal hurricane season due to the warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic.