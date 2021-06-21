Tropical Storm Claudette affects weather in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Claudette strengthened early Monday morning to become a tropical storm after being classified as a tropical depression.

The difference between a tropical storm and a tropical depression, mainly related to the wind speeds it sustains. The wind speeds for a tropical storm range from 39 mph to 73 mph while in a tropical depression the wind speeds are less than 38 mph.

This system brought rain and severe weather to North Carolina early Monday morning and will continue to track off the east coast.

In Springfield, we won’t see the tropical storm, but we will still feel the effects of it. The waves in the ocean off the east coast are expected to increase and in the Pioneer Valley we’re expected to get some rainfall from this storm.

The humidity that was felt across the region Monday was actually from this storm ushering air up the east coast. After this storm moves off the east coast, we’ll expect cooler and much more comfortable weather here in western Massachusetts.