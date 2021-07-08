Tropical storm Elsa raises flooding concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many areas may be at risk Friday of flash flooding due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

It’s always best to be prepared for the worse, so be proactive to prevent and mitigate flooding in your basement. Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to bring heavy rain and severe wind gusts on Friday, which opens the opportunity for flooding, both in the street and in your basement.

If you do get water in your basement. 22News found out why having a humidifier is so critical to limit the damage, prevent mold.

“If you don’t have a humidifier, what’s going to happen, the moisture will raise it to the rafters and it will start building the mold,” said Konstentin Tkachenko, owner of Advanced Seamless Gutter and Advanced Basement Water Proofing.

Tkachenko also suggests cleaning the gutters and knowing where your dips and gaps are around your driveway, and using a downspout extension. It’s also a good idea to check your sump pump to ensure it’s working properly. Tkachenko said their crews will be working 24/7 in anticipation of a busy day Friday.