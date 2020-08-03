Tropical Storm Isaias forecast to become a hurricane before landfall in the Carolinas, hurricane warnings have been issued

WATCHES AND WARNINGS: Hurricane Warning now in effect for the South and North Carolina coast. Tropical storm warnings remain in effect for inland counties.

LATEST FORECAST ADVISORY:

8AM Monday Update: Tropical Storm Isaias is moving a little faster. Isaias has gotten better organized over the past 24 hours. Isaias continues to produce an area of vigorous Convection near and to the northeast of its low level center. Overnight radar has shown some mid-level eye feature. Some slight strengthening has occurred along with thunderstorm activity blowing up around its center. Hurricane hunters have found very little if any changes. As of 8AM Monday, winds are at 70mph, making for a strong tropical storm. Pressure is at 995mb and movement around 13mph towards the north.

FORECAST TRACK:

The forecast track has changed slightly since earlier this evening. The latest forecast does not have Isaias strengthening back to a hurricane at all. The track location has changed slightly pushing the storm further to the east and further off the north Florida and Georgia coast and then pushing north towards the Carolinas. The overall shift to the east also makes the potential landfall for this system push slightly to the north. The timing of the system has remained relatively the same. The latest forecast track for Isaias continues to show increasing possibilities for impacts across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, building late Monday and into Tuesday. Isaias could pass by or north of the Grand Strand as a strong tropical storm.

IMPACTS:

Overall we expect to see 3-6 inches of rain across the Grand Strand with 2-4 inches of rain inland. We could see tropical storm force sustained winds at the coast with hurricane force gust. Inland winds will range at or below tropical storm force. We’ll likely have storm surge issues and a tornado threat east of I-95 sometime Monday afternoon into the overnight.