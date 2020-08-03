Tropical Storm Warning issued for all of Massachusetts for Isaias Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday we are tracking some significant impacts as Isaias pushes northeastward. A tropical storm warning & flash flood watch have been issued for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties.

We’ll have scattered showers and storms on-and-off throughout the entirety of the day. Rain may be briefly heavy. Because of the increased cloud cover, it will be cooler in the mid to upper 70s, but still oppressively humid.

The greatest impacts will happen Tuesday late afternoon & evening, generally 4pm-10pm.

Winds will quickly increase after 3pm Tuesday, with likely gusts 40 to 50 mph, with 60-mph gusts a possibility. That could lead to widespread tree damage and power outages.

The heaviest of the rain will fall Tuesday evening. Flash flooding is possible in urban areas, and in rural areas (small rivers & streams) west of the Connecticut River. Berkshire County has the greatest risk of of flash flooding.

Severe thunderstorms and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. By the time the rain ends, we could see 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated amounts up to 6 inches. So flooding is a risk through Wednesday morning.

Read the full tropical storm warning from the National Weather Service:

FLOODING RAIN

Potential impacts include:

Moderate flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues.

Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swift currents and overflow their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals and

ditches overflow.

Flood waters may enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience rapid inundation of underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas.

Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.

WIND

Potential impacts include:

Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures.

Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.

Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over.

Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable.

Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines.

TORNADOES:

Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts: