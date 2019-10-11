Tropical Tracker: Nor’easter becomes Subtropical Storm “Melissa”

(WPRI) – The nor’easter that’s been impacting our weather the last few days has strengthened into Subtropical Storm “Melissa”. It’s about 200 miles south of Nantucket with 65 mph sustained winds.

Despite the name, the forecast hasn’t changed. Expect lingering off/on rain and drizzle and gusty winds today that will gradually diminish tonight and Saturday as the storm slowly moves away.

With the storm stalled off-shore, we’ll continue to see gusts 35-45 mph at times, especially along the coast. The highest winds will be on the Cape and Islands, where a “Wind Advisory” remains in effect until 6 p.m.

The storm has been producing large waves and dangerous ocean conditions. Winds near the center of “Melissa” are sustained around 65 mph, with higher gusts and wave heights have topped 25ft. The storm is producing beach erosion and minor coastal flooding in parts of eastern New England. Wave heights will gradually diminish on Saturday as the storm moves away.

COLUMBUS DAY WEEKEND

It’ll be a mostly cloudy Saturday, but generally a dry day with only a sprinkle or two. High temperatures tomorrow should reach the low 60s with a few breaks in the clouds tomorrow too.

Sunday looks brighter and milder with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Latest News: