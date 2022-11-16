NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Across the region, many woke up Tuesday morning with snow on the lawn and on top of cars marking the first snowfall of the season.

It was the first fall of snow in parts of western Massachusetts. As temperatures began to rise on Wednesday snow turned to a winter mix and eventually rain. But not without leaving behind some flurries. Like true New Englanders, residents prepared in advance for the weather.

“Not too bad now because I got the rest of my leaves up yesterday and all the liquids put away in my garage, I’m all set.” David Fenton, Northampton

The precipitation led to a cold and wet morning commute and while this round of snowfall didn’t stick to the roads, it’s only a matter of time. Others in the region are welcoming the change in weather and say it’s refreshing after record-breaking highs earlier this month.

“I think it’s actually really nice seeing the rain and the snow. It feels like New England once again, we had all the hot weather before. It’s finally getting colder, it’s finally slowing down.” Xavier Morse, Chicopee

Earlier in November, the region experienced a 4-day stretch of 70-degree temperatures, something that likely won’t happen again until spring.