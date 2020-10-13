Tuesday’s rain a step in right direction for western Massachusetts’ drought

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday was a very dreary day across western Massachusetts: significantly cooler weather coupled with plenty of rain. But while the combination of a cooldown and wet weather may not sound ideal, it’s exactly what’s needed for the drought.

Still, most of Berkshire County is just abnormally dry, with moderate drought conditions for the western hills, severe drought conditions for much of Franklin County and most of Hampshire County. Severe and extreme drought conditions are still happening in Hampden County.

Where the drought is the worst in the south, that means we need more rain to catch up. So while Tuesday’s rain may significantly improve the dry conditions in Berkshire County, we’ll need a lot more to completely rid the drought in Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties.

From the beginning of the year to the end of September, the rain deficit at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee has stacked up to almost 4 inches. That’s near an average month’s worth of rain.

It’s likely the Springfield and Chicopee area will see over 1.5 inches of rain by the time the rain comes to an end Tuesday evening.