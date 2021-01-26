Tuesday’s snow leaves western Massachusetts residents plenty to clean up

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The cleanup from Tuesday’s snowfall will likely carry over into the morning hours on Wednesday.

Whether it’s shoveling, treating driveways, or driving in snowy road conditions, preparation is key.

Some people stock up on food, others make sure their home is winter-ready. One person told 22News they’re used to the winter weather in western Massachusetts.

“I don’t really prepare, I just go with the flow,” said Sahar Abdulali of Agawam. “I’ve been here all of my life, so I’m used to it.”

According to the CDC, in case of a winter storm and power outages, always have an emergency plan in place. That includes stocking up on food, water, and medications.

Also, keep flashlights and extra batteries handy.