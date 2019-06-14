Two dead in Pennsylvania lightning strike

Weather News

by: WPXI's Gabriella DeLuca

Posted: / Updated:

(WPXI) A young man and woman, both 18 years old, were killed by a lightning strike during a thunderstorm Thursday in a park in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania.

The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Brendan McGowan, of North Huntingdon, and Kaitlyn Rosensteel, of Donora. The agency said McGowan and Rosensteel had “injuries consistent with being struck by lightning.”

McGowan just graduated from Greensburg Central Catholic High School, the school’s principal confirmed Friday. Rosensteel transferred out of the school at the end of her sophomore year.

Rosensteel went on to Ringgold High School and graduated this year, Ringgold School District officials said. She played soccer and signed to play for West Virginia Wesleyan College.

A report from the coroner’s office said witnesses heard a loud crack and saw a large flash of light in the area where the two were fishing. The agency said witnesses found the splintered tree and the two people below it.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2x0roVn

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

