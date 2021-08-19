Two rescued from flooded road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people had to be rescued from their vehicle after the heavy rainfall in Springfield Thursday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews arrived to Roosevelt Avenue to help two people from their vehicle due to high water levels on the road.

Officials are reminding drivers to look for a different route if you see the street is flooded. It’s still important to remember that it is really dangerous to drive through flood waters.

Flooding is the second weather-related killer behind heat. More than half of these fatalities occur when someone drives into floodwaters. It’s hard to tell just how deep the water is and you can’t see if the road is intact under the water.