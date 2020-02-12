Typically February is a busy month for snowstorms in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While it’s hard to find any snow on the ground here in the Springfield area right now, in some past years it was a very different story.

Of course, there was the Blizzard of 1978 that paralyzed the state for many days. Seven years ago another powerful February blizzard hit western Massachusetts.

In 2013 on February, 8th, and 9th, 20 inches of snow fell in less than 24 hours. Strong gusty winds caused whiteout conditions and travel became virtually impossible. The clean up from that storm lasted for days.

Some other big February snowstorms include February 15-17th in 1958, February 5-6th in 2001 and February 17-18th in 2003.