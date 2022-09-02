CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a sunny and dry start to September but we really could use some rain.

On average, western Massachusetts picked up around 4 inches of rain during the month of August. We picked up 1.73 inches that gives us a deficit of 2.27 inches of rain.

Now the U.S. Drought Monitor just came out and it continues to have most of western Massachusetts in the Severe Drought category but the Extreme drought has now extended into parts of eastern Franklin County.

The extreme drought does continue for northeastern Massachusetts and the Boston area but things have improved a little bit for southeastern Massachusetts. So, we definitely need some rain and it looks like we could see some rain as we head through the long Labor Day weekend.