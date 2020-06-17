1  of  3
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,734 deaths, 106,151 total cases
Uncomfortable humidity expected in the coming days

(WWLP) – We’re just three days from the start of summer and this week we haven’t had much humidity, but soon that is all about to change.

In just a matter of days we are going from very dry air like we’ve been feeling lately to rather uncomfortable levels of humidity. The dew point the last few days has been in the 40’s and low 50’s but by the end of the week and into the weekend it will head for the 60’s.

What is responsible for our humidity changes over the next few days? An area of high pressure has been sitting just to our north. Air around a high circulates clockwise and outward. With high-pressure north, we get an east or northeasterly wind which is a drier air for us. It makes things rather comfortable.

As this area of high pressure builds south the wind direction then changes to be more out of the south and southwest which pulls in much more humid air as the dew point rise and it’ll start feeling more uncomfortable by later in the week and especially this weekend.,

