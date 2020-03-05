Understanding fish posture to help with ice fishing success

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A vigil was held on Tuesday night at Public Square Park after the devastating storms that swept across Nashville and Middle Tennessee to pray for the city and victims of the storm.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper was in attendance and addressed the crowd. Earlier in the day, Cooper tweeted that he was "devastated by the destruction of our cherished neighborhoods and businesses," vowing that "We will rebuild. We will be stronger."