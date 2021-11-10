Unseasonably warm fall weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – T’s almost the middle of November but it continues to feel more like September.

As you might expect most people don’t seem to mind the dry and mild weather we’ve been having recently. Temperatures have been up in the 60s over the last few days and people were once again enjoying the sunshine and warmer than normal temperatures at Forest Park in Springfield.

“I love this weather it’s an absolutely gorgeous day. A great day to be out an enjoy it with the dog before it get’s too cold and winter sets in and it starts snowing.” Mary Shea of Springfield

On Tuesday, temperatures made it close to 70 degrees. Our average high temperatures for this time of year should be in the lower 50s and our average low temperatures should be in the lower 30s.

It does look like the colder temperatures will be returning tonight with lows getting back down into the 20s by Thursday morning.