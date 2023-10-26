NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Look Park in Northampton was filled with people soaking up the warm fall weather Thursday.

It’s nearing the end of October and the Halloween celebrations are coming up, leaves are on the ground, and it’s looking like the peak of fall, but the air outside feels more like September. It’s a welcome sight for all of the people who came to Look Park to take advantage of this unseasonably warm weather.

“It is such a treat to have this weather, to be able to be outside before the dark of winter when we’re all clustered inside, it’s wonderful,” said Nancy Harlow of Haydenville.

Typically around this time of year, the temperature is around 15 degrees cooler than it is on Thursday, and with comfortable humidity, this weather is perfect to be outdoors. 22News spoke with one man who just moved from Florida to Massachusetts and while he’s looking forward to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game Thursday night, he’s most excited about being able to enjoy this weather.

“I feel like I’m back in Florida I mean I come out here every day and do a couple of laps and try to reacclimatize myself to the weather and [today] it’s working it’s not cold,” Rew Guyette said.

This amazing weather isn’t letting up just yet, so there’s still time to hit the park for a nice walk or biker ride before the cold.