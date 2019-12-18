Untreated, slippery roads reported after snow, sleet, freezing rain across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – While some western Massachusetts residents have been shoveling and cleaning up snow all day, others are concerned about untreated roads in their neighborhood.

22News received multiple reports of unsalted roadways, as the wintry weather continues into the night. Untreated roads could make for slippery, dangerous traveling conditions.

Below are photos and streets where residents have reported untreated roads across western Massachusetts. Is there an untreated road in your neighborhood?

Feel free to send us a photo and email to ReportIt@wwlp.com