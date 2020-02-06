Breaking News
Mass Pike westbound closed in Wilbraham due to truck rollover, wood spill
1  of  2
Watch Live
22News I-Team 6PM: Do you know how your property tax is assessed? 12PM: President Trump on impeachment acquittal
1  of  26
Closings and Delays
All About Learning Amherst Senior Center BakuCare Belchertown Council on Aging Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Brimfield Council on Aging Children First Community Options, Inc. Easthampton Senior Center Giggle Gardens Learning Center Greenfield Community College Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Hadley Senior Community Center Hulmes Transportation Services In Our Hands Learning & Preschool Center LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns LifePath Little Tot Day Care MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center Montague Public Libraries NELCWIT Pioneer Training Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Sunshine Village VOC Transportation West Springfield Council on Aging

Unusual winter weather pattern in Massachusetts

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a slippery start for many Thursday morning and some areas in western Massachusetts saw snow for the first time in a while.

Ice, freezing rain and snow caused quite the wintry mix Thursday. Residents in western Massachusetts dealt with sheets of ice covering their cars and sidewalks. Parts of Franklin County were even covered in between 1-2 inches of snow.

Snowfall totals across western Massachusetts

Parts of the lower valley dealt with mostly freezing rain and sleet. One Chicopee resident said how she’s been dealing with the unusual weather.

“It’s been a little strange but thankfully I’m retired so I don’t always have to venture out into this lovely weather we have.” Mary Majkowski

We didn’t even reach 4 inches of snow in Chicopee during the month of January.

According to the 22News Storm Team, we aren’t expecting much more snowfall than normal in February as now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets