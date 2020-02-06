Unusual winter weather pattern in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a slippery start for many Thursday morning and some areas in western Massachusetts saw snow for the first time in a while.

Ice, freezing rain and snow caused quite the wintry mix Thursday. Residents in western Massachusetts dealt with sheets of ice covering their cars and sidewalks. Parts of Franklin County were even covered in between 1-2 inches of snow.

Snowfall totals across western Massachusetts

Parts of the lower valley dealt with mostly freezing rain and sleet. One Chicopee resident said how she’s been dealing with the unusual weather.

“It’s been a little strange but thankfully I’m retired so I don’t always have to venture out into this lovely weather we have.” Mary Majkowski

We didn’t even reach 4 inches of snow in Chicopee during the month of January.

According to the 22News Storm Team, we aren’t expecting much more snowfall than normal in February as now.