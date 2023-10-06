SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re starting to see more and more fall color on the trees now but western Massachusetts was treated to summer-like temperatures this week and people took advantage of the warm weather by spending time at Forest Park in Springfield.

It was a great day to take the dog for a walk, go for a bike ride or take some pictures in the park. Some people enjoyed the mild fall weather by having a picnic or by just relaxing on a bench.

“You got to enjoy the last week, I guess next week is going to be cold so just here enjoying the beautiful weather, nature,” said Justin Lopez of Springfield.

Temperatures this week made it up into the 80s. In fact, we broke the record Wednesday with the high making it all the way up to 85 degrees at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. Our average high temperature for this time of year is usually in the mid 60s and our average low temperatures are typically in the mid 40s.

Some people are looking forward to more seasonable fall temperatures. “I’m not that much for the freezing weather but come with the cooler weather, it’s much better color for the fall, the early part of the fall, so I’m looking forward to that,” said Paul Poon from Wilbraham.

It does look like out stretch of warm weather is coming to an end as cooler fall weather moves in for the weekend and next week.