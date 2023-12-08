CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is continuing to watch Sunday night into Monday morning for some rain that could be heavy at times along with gusty winds.

Friday will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds with a light breeze. High temperatures will be in the low 40s. Cloudy skies and breezy conditions continue Friday night with lows in the mid-20s to near 30 degrees.

Saturday will be a dry day with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Showers will move into the area out of the southwest early Sunday afternoon and become heavy at times. The radar indicates it will taper off early evening before heavy rain comes in overnight Sunday into Monday morning. The heaviest rain is during the Monday morning commute in the Pioneer Valley and western Massachusetts areas. Wind gusts at around 30 to 40 mph are possible. Rainfall amounts of up to 3″ in isolated areas are likely.

