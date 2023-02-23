CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a look at snowfall reports from across western Massachusetts.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 4 a.m. Friday.
A Wind Advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday with gusts up to 25 mph.
Snowfall Forecast
Snowfall Reports
Franklin County
- Hawley: 4.2”
- Conway: 3.0”
- Shutesbury: 3.0”
- Colrain: 1.2″
- Buckland: 2.6″
- New Salem: 2.6″
- Bernardston: 2.5”
- Sunderland: 2.3”
- Greenfield: 2″
- Rowe: 1″
Hampden County
- Hampden: 0.4″
- Holyoke: 0.3”
- Westfield: 0.3”
- Agawam: 0.2”
Hampshire County
- Williamsburg: 3.0”
- Westhampton: 2.0”
- Amherst: 1.9”
- Northampton: 1.3”
- Florence: 1.2″
- Belchertown: 1.0”
- South Hadley: 0.8″
- Plainfield: 0.5″
Berkshire County
- Clarksburg: 3.3″
- Williamstown: 3″
- Adams: 2″
- Pittsfield: 2″
- Dalton: 1.5″
- Becket: 1.5”