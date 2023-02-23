CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a look at snowfall reports from across western Massachusetts.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 4 a.m. Friday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday with gusts up to 25 mph.

Snowfall Forecast

Snowfall Reports

Franklin County

  • Hawley: 4.2” 
  • Conway: 3.0”  
  • Shutesbury: 3.0” 
  • Colrain: 1.2″
  • Buckland: 2.6″
  • New Salem: 2.6″
  • Bernardston: 2.5”  
  • Sunderland: 2.3”
  • Greenfield: 2″
  • Rowe: 1″                     

Hampden County

  • Hampden: 0.4″
  • Holyoke: 0.3”
  • Westfield: 0.3”
  • Agawam: 0.2”

Hampshire County

  • Williamsburg: 3.0”     
  • Westhampton: 2.0”  
  • Amherst: 1.9”
  • Northampton: 1.3”
  • Florence: 1.2″
  • Belchertown: 1.0” 
  • South Hadley: 0.8″  
  • Plainfield: 0.5″

Berkshire County

  • Clarksburg: 3.3″
  • Williamstown: 3″
  • Adams: 2″
  • Pittsfield: 2″
  • Dalton: 1.5″
  • Becket: 1.5”