CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a look at snowfall reports from across western Massachusetts.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 4 a.m. Friday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday with gusts up to 25 mph.

Snowfall Forecast

Snowfall Reports

Franklin County

Hawley: 4.2”

Conway: 3.0”

Shutesbury: 3.0”

Colrain: 1.2″

Buckland: 2.6″

New Salem: 2.6″

Bernardston: 2.5”

Sunderland: 2.3”

Greenfield: 2″

Rowe: 1″

Hampden County

Hampden: 0.4″

Holyoke: 0.3”

Westfield: 0.3”

Agawam: 0.2”

Hampshire County

Williamsburg: 3.0”

Westhampton: 2.0”

Amherst: 1.9”

Northampton: 1.3”

Florence: 1.2″

Belchertown: 1.0”

South Hadley: 0.8″

Plainfield: 0.5″

Berkshire County