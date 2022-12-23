(WWLP) – Gusty winds reaching 50 mph are leading to scattered power outages Friday morning.

More than 13,000 customers are without electricity statewide this early Friday morning. In the western area, Hampden and Hampshire’s counties are being impacted the most, according to the National Grid outage map. Currently, 800 customers are without power in Granby.

All current towns with power outages in western Massachusetts:

Town Customers without power Granby 800 Ware 67 Monson 29 East Longmeadow 17 Hampden 170 Wilbraham 4 The current number of customers without power in each town through western Massachusetts, according to the National Grid outage map.

Eversource has gotten crews and equipment ready to respond to outages. 22News will continue to update this story with the latest power outages.