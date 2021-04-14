Upcoming wet weather will be beneficial for western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We have been enjoying some nice spring weather but it continues to be very dry across western Massachusetts.

We did see a few more clouds around earlier this week but they didn’t bring us much rain, and that looks to be changing over the next couple of days. So far this month we haven’t seen too many April showers and it continues to be very dry.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows much of western Massachusetts in the abnormally dry category and the Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary has declared a Level 1, mild drought for western Massachusetts. However, the good news is that there is some beneficial rain on the way.

“It may not completely rid the drought but right now forecasts are standing between an inch and a half, 2 and a half inches of rainfall, which is close to some monthly averages depending on the month here is western Massachusetts. So hugely beneficial,” said 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon.

There is not much water spilling over the Holyoke Dam. On average we get almost 3.75 inches of rain during the month of April in the Springfield area and so far this month we’ve only picked up less than .25 inches of an inch of rain.