Another veteran has died at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke; 88 more test positive for COVID-19
1PM: Massachusetts Governor and Health Officials provide COVID-19 Update
UPDATE: Lawrence County deputy, wife killed due to severe weather

Weather News
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirmed two deaths in Lawrence County from Sunday’s severe weather.

According to the Lawrence County coroner, the victims where Deputy Robert Ainsworth and his wife, Paula Ainsworth. Paula Ainsworth worked in the Walthall County Justice Court’s office.

The coroner said they were killed at their home on the Walthall County-Lawrence County line.

A total of seven people were killed by the storms.

12 News talked to MEMA Exec. Director Greg Michel about the severe weather damage.

https://www.wjtv.com/news/digital-first-severe-storms-move-through-mississippi-on-easter-sunday/

