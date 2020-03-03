Updated forecast: March looking warmer than previous months

(WWLP) – We are three days into March and temperatures pushed near 60 degrees Monday for the second day in the row.

After originally thinking that we were going to be in for a chillier than average March, the Climate Prediction Center has updated their temperature outlook and now they’re expecting a warmer rest of the month for the eastern two-thirds of the country.

What is average?

Well, March high temperatures in the lower Pioneer Valley average around 47 degrees and we’ve been much above average the past couple of days. Our April average highs get into the low 60s. As far as precipitation, the CPC is expecting near average for us here in western Massachusetts.

Precipitation in March can fall in the form of rain or snow. We average 8.9″ of snow in the lower Pioneer Valley, with most of that usually falling in the first half of the month. Snowfall drops off a lot in April with only 1.6″ on average, but we’ll keep tracking our chances.