Breaking News
Wanted fugitive captured in Chicopee after hitting 2 judicial marshals with a car
Watch Live
Tornado crosses through downtown Nashville; widespread damage reported

Updated forecast: March looking warmer than previous months

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – We are three days into March and temperatures pushed near 60 degrees Monday for the second day in the row.

After originally thinking that we were going to be in for a chillier than average March, the Climate Prediction Center has updated their temperature outlook and now they’re expecting a warmer rest of the month for the eastern two-thirds of the country.

What is average?

Well, March high temperatures in the lower Pioneer Valley average around 47 degrees and we’ve been much above average the past couple of days. Our April average highs get into the low 60s. As far as precipitation, the CPC is expecting near average for us here in western Massachusetts.

Precipitation in March can fall in the form of rain or snow. We average 8.9″ of snow in the lower Pioneer Valley, with most of that usually falling in the first half of the month. Snowfall drops off a lot in April with only 1.6″ on average, but we’ll keep tracking our chances.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets