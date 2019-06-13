Updated weather model aims to improve future forecasts

(WWLP) – The National Weather Service has just upgraded its weather forecast models.

The hope is that it will lead to more accurate long-range forecasts.

NOAA’s weather model, known as the GFS or Global Forecast System, underwent a significant upgrade on Wednesday that is expected to result in improved forecasts of severe weather, winter storms, and tropical cyclones.

Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin said that the update “Will really help to improve the longer term forecast — which can be great as far as hurricanes are concerned — which are a next few days, a week, a week-and-a-half away sometimes, but then it can help improve the 7-day forecast as well.”

Last year, NOAA upgraded its weather and climate supercomputing systems to support the requirements it would take to run the new and improved computer model.

In addition to the GFS, there are a number of forecasting models available like the European and the Canadian model.